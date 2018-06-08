Officers searching for missing 3-year old in Philadelphia

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 3-year-old Heaven Williams of Philadelphia (MS). She is described as a Native America female, three feet tall, weighing 32 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the 300 block of Deer Trail in Philadelphia Sunday, June 3 at about 5:30 a.m. She may be accompanied by Arnella Rene Williams, 38, and traveling in a 2001 white Chevrolet Impala bearing Mississippi license plate NEI 382. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Heaven Williams or Arnella Rene Williams contact the Choctaw Police Department at 601-656-5711.