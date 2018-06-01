One airlifted in rollover on Highway 19 South

At 9 am, Friday morning, Tucker Vol. Fire Department, Neshoba EMS, Philadelphia Rescue 1 and Neshoba County Deputies responded to a call for a report of a single vehicle rollover on Highway 19 South, just outside of Philadelphia.

A red Ford Ranger northbound flipped along the road way, three people were reported to have been ejected from the vehicle. Two victims were transported to Neshoba General Hospital with injuries. One female victim was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson with unknown injuries.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.