One dead in fatal crash in Neshoba County

A Quitman man was killed in a wreck Saturday afternoon in Neshoba County.

The wreck happened on Highway 15 South at the intersection of County Road 248 (McDonald Road).

The Linwood Volunteer Fire Department, Neshoba EMS, Philadelphia Rescue 1 along with the Neshoba County Sherriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle accident with entrapment shortly before 4 pm Saturday afternoon.

Neshoba County Sherriff Tommy Waddell said, “a male victim was airlifted to the University Medical Center in Jackson where he was pronounced deceased from injuries sustained in the wreck.”

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.