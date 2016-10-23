One dead after three vehicle crash on Hwy 19 in Neshoba County

One person is dead following a three vehicle accident in Neshoba County late Saturday afternoon.
The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office, Philadelphia Fire & Rescue, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Neshoba EMS, Lifecare EMS(Newton/Winston), and Arlington Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene on Hwy 19 North near the Pearl River flats around 4 pm.
Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell stated, “Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department was called in by the Mississippi Highway Patrol to assist in traffic control and help with medical evac with multiple Lifecare helicopters landing for several injured, including children.”
After arriving on the scene, emergency crews found multiple injuries including children, and one person unresponsive.
Philadelphia Rescue teams worked on six patients at the scene, three of which were trapped in one vehicle. The top of the vehicle was badly crushed and had to be cut from the vehicle to remove two children and one adult. The adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later by Neshoba County Coroner. Two of the injured were airlifted to Jackson in critical condition. The identity of the adult victim is not being released at this time.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the scene; more information will be released as available. Please pray for the families and children that were involved. Thank you to all the emergency responders who worked the accident.
Jimmy says:
Praying for all the families involved!!
Thank you to all the personnel that assisted in that wreck!!
chelsey clark says:
Praying for the families
Michelle Crittenden says:
We seen the helicopters as we was headed back on 19.. They was turning everyone around. Praying for everyone! So sad..
Kathleen Hamrick says:
I lost my best friend of twelve years she was an amazing woman so young the kids are ok
Robert Boatner says:
She was my best friend and the love of my life for 6yrs. I’ll always love you and miss you Krystal Thompson Boatner. RIP
Jennifer Courtney says:
I’m so so sorry
Karen Duckworth says:
I’m so so sorry for your loss… 💔 RIP Krystal 💔
Tiffany Lewis Winstead says:
I am so sorry for your loss. Praying for y’all!!!
Linda says:
Praying hard!
Joy Buchanan says:
This was my cousins wife is never got to meet her in person but we talked alot on the phone I live in Southaven Mississippi this is so sad and please all pray for my cousin Robert Boatner
Amberlee Bridges says:
That was my sister of 17 years! Unbelievable!
Donna harris-arnott says:
Krystal you will be truly missed you have always been an angel and now you can have your wings rest in peace baby girl
Rhonda Dortch Holley says:
She was a wonderful mother wife and friend!! More than 2000 stepmom friends have lost a friend. And her husband and kids and family lost a truly awesome lady! Prayers for all affected!!
Janet Jenkins says:
Prayers for the Family!
Mary Nance says:
Wow that’s not good at all I am praying for all of the family that were involved in the accident and thank you to everyone that helped to rescue the people trapped in the vehicle!!!!!!
Sandra says:
RIP Krystal..to be absent from this earth is to be present with our Lord. Prayers for the family for God’s comfort.
Sandra M-fellow Stepmom
Vera Fincher says:
praying for this family, so sorry for their loss
Jennifer Riley says:
I still can’t believe krickle pickle is gone! I remember when we were kids how much fun we used to have together. she might only be my cousin but she was my sister. I will love and miss her dearly. my boys will always remember Krystal as the most loving person they’ll ever know. my boys are doing better if it wasn’t for her. I see is what happened being her one less time that she gave her all for the boys if she wouldn’t know sitting where she was I would have been Burying my oldest son she gave her life for him in my eyes I don’t think I would have been able to handle burying a second child or even my third. I don’t think I could have it done it again. too much pain but at least now he’s with her mother and I know she is watching down on my boys. She is was and will always be their Guardian Angel.
Tricia P. says:
Prayers will be spoken for the whole family for a good while to come by many of her stepmom friends. May the shared joys and laughter carry you and the healing presence of God be felt.
Jamie Roberts says:
So hard to believe that my best friend/sister of 10 years is gone….such a major shock and I will never forget you Krystal….She was a true inspiration and the memories we shared will forever be in my heart always and forever….I pray for the rest of the family so God may bestow his unconditional love upon them
Dalton Adams says:
Was a good friend will be missed dearly will be remembered!!!!!
