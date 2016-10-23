One dead after three vehicle crash on Hwy 19 in Neshoba County

One person is dead following a three vehicle accident in Neshoba County late Saturday afternoon.

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office, Philadelphia Fire & Rescue, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Neshoba EMS, Lifecare EMS(Newton/Winston), and Arlington Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene on Hwy 19 North near the Pearl River flats around 4 pm.

Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell stated, “Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department was called in by the Mississippi Highway Patrol to assist in traffic control and help with medical evac with multiple Lifecare helicopters landing for several injured, including children.”

After arriving on the scene, emergency crews found multiple injuries including children, and one person unresponsive.

Philadelphia Rescue teams worked on six patients at the scene, three of which were trapped in one vehicle. The top of the vehicle was badly crushed and had to be cut from the vehicle to remove two children and one adult. The adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later by Neshoba County Coroner. Two of the injured were airlifted to Jackson in critical condition. The identity of the adult victim is not being released at this time.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the scene; more information will be released as available. Please pray for the families and children that were involved. Thank you to all the emergency responders who worked the accident.