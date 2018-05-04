Pearl River Resort to Host Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi Golf Tournament

Take a Swing at Diabetes! Pearl River Resort is pleased to announce that the premium gaming destination will serve as a title sponsor for the 24th Annual Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi Invitational Golf Tournament in May. This charitable event will be held on Monday, May 14th at the Resort’s award-winning Dancing Rabbit Golf Club.

“We are pleased to be serving as proud sponsors of this amazing event held annually by the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi,” stated Sonny Johnson, Interim President & CEO for Pearl River Resort, “We look forward to meeting many of the players and donors at Dancing Rabbit and being a part of improving the lives of thousands across the state.”

Dancing Rabbit Golf Club’s 18-hole championship courses, The Azaleas and The Oaks were designed by Tom Fazio and Jerry Pate. Both masterpieces feature 14,000 breathtaking yards of rolling hills, beautiful valleys, and lush greens that are truly unique to the region. Dancing Rabbit is named among “Top 100 Courses You can Play” by Golf Digest and “America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses” by Golf Digest.

To sign up for the tournament, contact the DFM office at 601.957.7878. For more information on Pearl River Resort, call 1.866.447.3275 or visit www.pearlriverresort.com. To stay updated on all Pearl River Resort news and events, join us on your favorite social media sites: www.facebook.com/PearlRiverResort, www.twitter.com/PRRofficial, or http://www.youtube.com/user/PearlRiverResort