PES implements composting to reduce cafeteria waste

Philadelphia Elementary students are learning how to compost.

“I’ve always heard about people composting, but I never really knew what it was,” says Maggie Taylor, student. “Basically you take raw vegetables and fruits and put it back into the soil.”

Students learned how beneficial it is to compost instead of just throwing everything into the trash.

“When I saw all the waste in the cafeteria trash cans each day I thought there is something we can do about this,” says Dekota Cheatham, PES teacher.

Students will evaluate the breakfast and lunch menus each day and they’ll pick out the items that can be composted. A list of those items will be on display for everyone to make sure they’re composting the right items.

The enrichment students put on a play for their peers in hopes it would encourage them to participate in their compost efforts.

“We thought the skit would help because it would get to them. It’s a better language than just talking,” says Mary Mars, student.

The compost program was funded by Donors Choice and Mississippi Recycling Coalition. Keep Mississippi Beautiful donated seed packets and compostable bookmarks for students who participate in the bettering the environment.