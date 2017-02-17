Philadelphia airport upgrade nearing completion

Philadelphia Municipal Airport is under construction. It’s receiving a $1 million upgrade.

“We emphasize having a entry way to our community,” says Mayor James Young. “You know private jets, businesses coming in to look at the Philadelphia area, they’ll have a decent place to rest.”

The old terminal was almost 50 years old. It had renovations throughout the years but Mayor Young says it was time for an upgrade.

“The old terminal was too small and outdated,” says Young. “We wanted to update Philadelphia. We can be at the top of our game as a small town.”

The new terminal is almost 3,000 square feet. It’s going to have a conference room, lounge and briefing room for pilots.

“People like to be able to go in, take a look at something and fly out at the same time,” says Young. “We’ll have that convenience for them here in Neshoba County and Philadelphia.”

The project is on track and expected to be completed in April.

“They have already started with the dry wall and some paint,” says Young. “Ceiling and AC work needs to be done along with plumbing.”

The Philadelphia Airport is one of 12 Mississippi airports to receive part of a $4 million grant from the MS Department of Transportation to upgrade facilities.

“It’s been a blessing for this community,” says Young. “It’s a cost efficient project for us for the city. We’re thankful to have been able to put that together.”

The city is putting $40,000 into the new terminal.