Philadelphia alderman says crime has to stop

Gun violence and drugs are becoming a major problem in the west side of Philadelphia.

“The crime rate with the youth has increased tremendously,” says Ward 4 Alderman Cassie Henson.

Four men under the age of 18 were recently arrested and charged for allegedly firing into a vehicle and homes on Railroad Ave., Cora St. and Robinhood Circle.

“It saddens my heart to see the youth going down such a destructive path and throwing their lives away,” says Henson.

Alderman Cassie Henson wants the violence to stop.

“It’s just a sad situation,” she said.

Henson has been holding community gatherings to address the recent crime.

“It’s going to take a team effort and that means the city as a whole coming together along with law enforcement.”

Henson says kids just don’t have anything to do in ward four anymore so they’re turning to violence. Westside Park, that used to be a staple in the community, is falling apart.

“This park, I feel, needs to be renovated in order to give the kids something to do,” says Henson. “They have no activities whatsoever.”

The pool has been out of commission for two years. There is no running water for the fountains and there are rocks in the ball field. But a new playground was recently put in.

“Renovations here at the park would be a great start,” says Henson. “Then starting bringing in and implementing other programs for the youth as far as career prep.”

Henson says ward four needs support from the entire community to help Westside move forward.

“We need to reach out and help one another,” says Henson.

The next meeting to address problems in the community is August 21 at Westside Community Center at 6 p.m. Members of all wards are urged to attend.