Philadelphia asking lawmakers to help get old fines paid

Mississippi will stop suspending people’s driver’s licenses because they haven’t paid court fines and fees. Cities are turning to the legislature to help get people to pay their fines a different way.

People in Philadelphia get ticketed for all kinds of violations, like speeding and not wearing a seatbelt, and some of them never get paid.

“We probably have $200,000 worth of old fines that are still out there,” Philadelphia Alderman-at-Large Leroy Clemons said.

One of the consequences for not paying your fines is to revoke your license, but Mississippi has decided it doesn’t help the poor pay their fines.

“It just puts you in a bind and it affects not only your ability to pay but your ability to get a job, your ability to vote,” Clemons said.

Cities agree pulling someone’s driver’s license doesn’t help the problem but they still want their money. They’re turning to lawmakers for help.

“Trying to get people’s income taxes for old fines, which I think would be a good thing because an income tax is something you’re getting that’s not your livelihood,” Clemons said.

If the legislature passes the resolution to garnish state income tax refunds, the state would get about 50 percent of any outstanding fines.

If fines aren’t paid there could be consequences much worse than garnishment.

“If it compounds itself it could lead to possibility of being arrested for not paying a fine when you go through a road block or stopped somewhere else along the way,” Clemons said.

Mississippi is the fifth state to require a consideration of ability to pay before suspending a license.