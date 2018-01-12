Philadelphia to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Philadelphia is celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Saturday with a downtown parade.

This year’s grand marshals are Philadelphia Realtor Mike Tinsley and former Philadelphia High School football player Marcus Dupree.

After the parade there will a program at Philadelphia High school where students will present essays.

Organizers want the younger generation to understand how Dr. King changed their lives.

“The youth just don’t need to forget why they’re at Philadelphia High School or why they’re at Neshoba Central High School and not at Booker T. or Carver,” says Eva Tisdale, organizer. “These things are important.”

The parade start at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Philadelphia. The MLK program is at 12:30 p.m. at Philadelphia High School auditorium.