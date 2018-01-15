Philadelphia celebrates MLK with parade and program

The Philadelphia community braved the cold weather Saturday morning to watch the city’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade.

“We do this because we are celebrating the life of a man who was just so instrumental in the civil rights movement,” says parade coordinator Eva Tisdael.

The parade featured floats honoring Dr. King and marching bands from Canton, Yazoo and local schools playing music remembering him.

Following the parade was a program celebrating the legacy of Dr. King. Speakers talked about the life of Dr. King and keeping his dream of unity, peace and love alive. Both the parade and program were held to not only honor what Martin Luther King Jr. stood for, but also to remind people how far they have come.

“For those of us who are here, especially the younger generation, we are on the shoulders of other people, people who are pioneers that got things started here,” says Tisdael.

“This is just a reminder of the fight, a reminder of the battles, and a reminder of the victories that are won in our nation, in our state and in our city,” says Philadelphia Mayor James Young.

Mayor Young says it is important to remember the people in our history that have paved the way for so many.

“To remember the price that was paid for the civil rights for all of us. Equal pay, rights, all of these things matter today. No one wants to be in a place were we feel like we do not have equal rights and civil rights,” mentions Mayor Young.

There were many speakers at the program including Philadelphia High School and Middle School Principal Michael Tardy and Mayor James Young. Several Philadelphia students also performed songs honoring Dr. King.