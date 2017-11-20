Philadelphia company inks $1M power pole deal for Puerto Rico

A Mississippi company will provide 1,000 utility poles to the Puerto Rican national utility as part of Hurricane Maria recovery efforts.

The Mississippi Business Journal reports that Thomasson Company of Philadelphia signed a $1 million contract with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority for 55-foot wooden poles.

Thomasson Company President Brent Gray wouldn’t specify how much of the initial order would be sent, and said “it’s not easy doing business with a government and a utility that doesn’t have any money.”

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosello has asked for $94 billion in aid following the September hurricane, with $18 billion for the power utility. PREPA has come under scrutiny for its handling of a $300 million contract with the small Montana grid repair company, Whitefish Energy. (AP)