Philadelphia curfew put off

A proposed curfew for Philadelphia has been put off because the city needs more manpower on the streets to enforce it.

“We’ve hired two or the last couple of months and they have to go to the academy, and I think we’re looking for one or two more,” said Mayor James Young.

The police department is hoping to be fully-staffed before summer so they curfew can start.

“We had a rash of juvenile incidents with drive-by shootings,” said Young.

Most of the crime was happening during all hours of the night.

“People started calling saying what are we going to do about our youth,” said Young.

That’s when an alderwoman suggested a city-wide curfew for kids 17 and under. The mayor and board of aldermen looked at similar cities with curfews to see what the rules should be.

“Some had curfews from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. or 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.,” said Young.

If a child is caught outside during those hours they’d be picked up by police and the parent would be fined.

“The first offense would be $50,” said Young. “The second offense would be $100. The third offense would be calling in DHS.”

But until the city can get more officers trained and on the streets the curfew is being put off.