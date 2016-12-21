Philadelphia firefighters receive ‘special’ Christmas gift

Philadelphia firefighters are thanking Judy Griffin for capturing all of their special moments. Griffin spent the year taking photos at each of the three stations.

“She showed up one day and said I want to take some pictures of you guys and we really didn’t know what to think,” says Battalion Chief Dale Yates. “Here’s a little old lady we don’t know and why does she want to take pictures of us and she never told us why. She always said it was going to be a surprise.”

Wednesday, they opened that surprise Griffin made as a Christmas gift. All the captured memories are tucked into a photo album and a Philadelphia Fire Department calendar featuring a photo of the crew each month.

“I just wanted to do something for our local heroes, and firefighters came to mind, says Griffin. “I just visited one day and asked them would they mind me taking pictures of them and they said ‘yeah.’ They had a ball.”

Many of the firemen remember the scene of each photo Griffin took.

“I get pretty emotional when I see those pictures, especially some of those guys that have come and gone like Captain Dwight Greer,” says Simeon DeWeese, Station 2 Captain.

Greer died of a heart attack while on duty last May after serving for 21 years at Philadelphia Fire Department.

“We’ll never forget all the memories we have with him,” says DeWeese.

The first responders say receiving gifts like this make working on the holidays worth while.

“People bring us food and snacks and all that kind of stuff, but today was awesome for her to put that much money and effort into bringing us the pictures,” says Yates.