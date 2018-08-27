Philadelphia Head Coach Bobby Hall Resigns

Philadelphia High School Head Coach Bobby Hall officially turned in his resignation, effective immediately.

Hall of Fame head coach Bobby Hall was named the new head football coach and Athletic Director at Philadelphia High School in April 2018.

The Tornadoes are 1-1 on the season with a win over Ruelville and a loss to Bay Springs.

Hall left the Coast after three seasons with the Indians program, posting a 12-22 record. He led Biloxi to the playoffs in 2016 with a 6-6 finish.

A 2017 Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame inductee, Hall boasts a career record of 310-105 with stints at Raleigh, Amory, Louisville, Wayne County, and Madison Central. He has won four state championships during his prep coaching career.