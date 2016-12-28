Philadelphia house shot mutlipe times Tuesday night

Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night on W. Walnut St. in Philadelphia.

“I heard some shots,” says Lisa Stribling, homeowner. “I thought it was firecrackers.”

Stribling’s home was shot six times last night. Two more hit her car and two made their way inside the home hitting a picture frame and her refrigerator.

Stribling says when she heard the shots she jumped on the floor and called 911.

“The police told me someone had already called in stating there was a shoot out at CQ so they asked me what my address was, but before I was able to do that they were already outside.”

A neighbor captured video of people crowding the streets in the area.

“I can kind of understand there wasn’t much police could do,” says Dorthy Brown, neighbor. “People went running in every direction.”

Brown says over 100 rounds of shots were fired throughout her neighborhood, known as, CQ.

“I just don’t see how this morning ain’t several people dead,” says Brown. “Lisa is just blessed. The neighborhood is fed up.”

“My children could have been sitting at home in the living room and somebody innocent could have gotten killed for something other people got going on.”

Philadelphia Police Department is talking to people in the area in hopes of getting a description of the people responsible.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Crimestoppers at (855)-485-TIPS.