Philadelphia improves graduation rates

State testing for students is right around the corner. Grades third through 12 are tested at the end of the school year to see if they’re proficient, advanced or intermediate.

“In grades 3 though 8 it’s an EAL reading test and math test and in high school it’s the four subject area tests, Algebra 1, Biology 1, English 2 and U.S. History.” says Superintendent Lisa Hull.

Seniors have to pass those four subjects to be able to graduate.

The graduation rate last year was 90.3 and that’s above the state and national average. Two years ago the rate was in the low 70s. This year they’re hoping to exceed that 90 percent by focusing on weaknesses in each subject.

“We look at our data. What is our data showing us? What does it say are our weak areas. Those are the ones we target and focus on to try to strengthen those areas.” says Hull.

State test results determine the school’s accountability rating which is currently a “C.” Philadelphia Public School District is working improve that rating and make sure each child is proficient or advanced.

“Our goal the entire school year is to teach the standards to the level they need to be taught. Once we do that we know our students will score OK or fine on the state assessment. We’re not trying to just drill and drill and drill on the state test.” says Hull.