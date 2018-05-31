Philadelphia Law Enforcement – Eleven People indicted in ‘Operation Highlife’ Bust

Eleven people face federal drug charges for their alleged roles in a multi-state drug network operating in east central Mississippi. The indictments were unsealed this week in a large, multi-state drug trafficking operation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Philadelphia and Neshoba law officers participated in “Operation Highlife” on Wednesday, May 30 in Philadelphia. Law officers dressed in full tactical gear gathered outside of the Philadelphia Police Department Wednesday morning before the bust.

The indictments resulted from what the government described as an extensive Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation dubbed ‘Operation Highlife’, which targeted illegal narcotics distribution in east central Mississippi.

Authorities say the drug network involved the distribution of over 40 kilograms of methamphetamine, over 3 kilograms of cocaine and over 100 pounds of marijuana. The distribution network encompassed multiple states, including Texas, California, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi.

The following people were indicted in ‘Operation Highlife’:

Brandon Deshanta Miller, 32, of Dallas, Texas, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. If convicted, Miller faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and up to a $30.25 million fine.

Shandlette Hudson, 42, of Philadelphia, Mississippi, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine. If convicted, Hudson faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and up to a $20 million fine.

Dijon James Seales, a/k/a “DJ,” 28, of Philadelphia, Mississippi, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. If convicted, Seales faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and up to a $25.5 million fine.

Lorenzo Dyrell Hickman, 32, of Philadelphia, Mississippi, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five hundred grams or more of cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute more than five hundred grams or more of cocaine. If convicted, Hickman faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and up to a $20 million fine.

Latrice Cherrell Boler, 29, of Philadelphia, Mississippi, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine. If convicted, Boler faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and up to a $10 million fine.

Chaddis Demond McAfee, 36, of Philadelphia, Mississippi, is charged with possession with intent to distribute more than five hundred grams of methamphetamine, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. If convicted, McAfee faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and up to a $10.5 million fine.

Courtny Orlando Campbell, 27, of Philadelphia, Mississippi, is charged with possession with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine. If convicted, Campbell faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and up to a $10 million fine.

Danny L. Drake, 43, of Philadelphia, Mississippi, is charged with possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine. If convicted, Drake faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and up to a $5 million fine.

Kevin Ashley Wells, a/k/a “Big 50,” 37, of Philadelphia, Mississippi, is charged with possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine. If convicted, Wells faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and up to a $5 million fine.

Jimmie Terrell Harrison, 43, of Forest, Mississippi, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. If convicted, Harrison faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and up to a $250,000.00 fine.

Tray Beamon, 32, of Louisville, Mississippi, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine. If convicted, Beamon faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and up to a $20 million fine.

“I am really pleased with multiple agencies coming together to work an investigation of this size,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Grant Myers. This criminal organization is responsible for a significant portion of the illegal narcotics coming into not only Philadelphia but east central Mississippi as well. Almost all of the crimes we deal with, from assaults to thefts, and everything in between, can be traced back to illegal narcotics. Taking down an organization of this size will have a significant impact on crime in our area.”

The OCDETF operation is a result of a joint investigation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Assisting agencies include the Philadelphia Police Department, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department, Neshoba County District Attorney’s Office, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Flowood Police Department, Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage Police Department, Union Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Louisville Police Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Mississippi and the United States Marshal Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin Chalk is prosecuting the case.