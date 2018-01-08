Philadelphia leaders talk goals in 2018

According to Philadelphia Mayor James Young, the city has some big goals for 2018.

“The city of Philadelphia is open for business,” says Mayor Young.

Mayor Young is working with Philadelphia Police to improve police involvement in the community. Young says he is trying to get officers to interact more with the community. He wants them to get to know citizens and keep them safe.

“When you feel safe, when businesses feel safe, when mom and pop feel safe, your community grows. We have seen a little growth and we just hope it continues,” explains Young.

Philadelphia Alderman Leroy Clemons says one of the main goals is to increase tourism in downtown Philadelphia. Clemons explains he wants to use the city’s history to draw tourists in.

“With the upcoming event of the Marty Stuart Museum and the African American Civil Rights tours that we lead every year throughout the city, it draws a lot of tourists into the city and we want to continue to capitalize on those opportunities,” says Clemons.

Another goal for the city is to remain business friendly.

“Being available, working with new prospects, not having a whole bunch cumbersome ordinances that make them jump through hoops,” mentions Mayor Young. “That is the kind of welcoming we want to continue, where the business come and say ‘We like doing business in Philadelphia.'”

Mayor Young says another thing he wants to keep doing is supporting local schools.

“Educated work force is key to any city survival. It is key to our economic growth. It is key to bringing in new businesses,” explains Mayor Young. “Companies want to know if they have a workforce that’s available.”

Mayor James Young is currently in his third term of office.