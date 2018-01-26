Philadelphia man charged with federal probation violation

A Philadelphia man was arrested Monday morning after officials say he barricaded himself in his own home.

The U.S. Marshals Service’s fugitive task force says it arrested 28-year-old Dijon J. Seales at his residence at 13321 Highway 16 East in Philadelphia.

According to a news release from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Seales lost a physical fight with federal marshals. He’s being held in the Madison County Jail on a federal probation violation for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Marshals report seizing a felony quantity of methamphetamine, almost 18 grams, as well as a stolen rifle and a stolen pistol in conjunction with Seales’ arrest, according to MBN director, John Dowdy.

Assisting the U.S. Marshals Service were the MBN, Hinds County and Madison County sheriffs’ offices and Ridgeland Police Department.