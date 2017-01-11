Home » Local » Philadelphia Man Indicted on 3rd DUI

Philadelphia Man Indicted on 3rd DUI

dui
Posted on by Mina Mooney

According to the Neshoba County Circuit Clerks Office a Philadelphia man was indicted for driving under the influence (DUI).

James McCarty, 53, 10082 Road 145, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 3rd offense in August 2016. The indictment charges McCarty with willfully and feloniously driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

McCarty had previously been twice convicted and sentenced under the Implied Consent Law. The 3rd DUI offense being committed within five (5) years of the previous charges.

McCarty’s bond was set at $10,000.

