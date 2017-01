A Neshoba County man has been indicted on charges for trafficking cocaine. The Neshoba County Circuit Clerks Office has indictments listed for Marshall Ray Clemons, 37, of 417 Coleman St., Philadelphia, trafficking of a controlled substance.

The indictment charges that he engaged in trafficking 30 grams but less than 200 of Cocaine in February 2015. The indictment also states that Clemons had intent to transfer or distribute the controlled substance. His bail was set at $50,000.