Philadelphia no longer eligible for MDA funds

Philadelphia can no longer receive funding through Mississippi Development Authority until an agreement is reached in the repayment of a $1 million grant.

AlphaGen was expected to come in and create 200 jobs in the old U.S. Motors building back in 2010. An agreement was reached between AlphaGen and Philadelphia that the company would pay back a million dollar grant the city used for renovations to the building if AlphaGen didn’t create those jobs.

“The improvements were done,” says Mayor James Young. “The company did not come. From the city’s standpoint, we did what we were supposed to do.”

When AlphaGen didn’t make the move and didn’t pay back the million dollar grant, the board sent a non-compliance letter to AlphaGen in 2015.

“We are maintaining that hopefully the state goes after them and the state goes after them in a way and see where the chips fall,” says Young.

Mayor Young says very little contact has been made between MDA, AlphaGen and the city. But young says a decision on who is responsible for repaying the funds will be made sometime this year.

Mayor Young says if MDA had not vetted AlphaGen’s financial status then the city wouldn’t have moved forward with the project.

“The building is productive,” says Young. “It is producing. Hopefully some other things will go on.”

La-Z-Boy operates out of the building now but the company only employs a hand full of people, which is not enough to avoid having to pay back the grant.

“We will continue to stand our ground and say we did our part,” says Young.