Philadelphia official reacts to death of Edgar Ray Killen

While some people were out enjoying Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations over the weekend and Monday holiday, some people were reacting to the death of Edgar Ray Killen.

Killen was sentenced to 60 years in prison. His conviction came 41 years to the day after freedom summer workers James Chaney, Michael Schwerner and Andrew Goodman were ambushed and killed by Klansmen. Killen’s death falls just before Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

To some, that may be a coincidence. To others, they see it as a learning experience. Philadelphia Mayor James Young says he wants people to remember both men and keep in mind the good and the bad.

“We want to remember both sides, the negative and the good. Coincidence, or whatever word you want to use, it’s telling, but it is also a sign for us to move and live on. For our country to flourish our state and city need to work together and move on,” says Mayor Young.

Killen died Thursday, January 11 while in a Mississippi Penitentiary.