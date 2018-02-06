Philadelphia PD looking for shooting suspect

Philadelphia police are still looking for a woman who allegedly shot a man at a party late last week.

A party at the Oak Tree Apartments in Philadelphia turned violent.

“While [officers] were on scene there, they got a call of a gunshot victim at a store up the road,” Philadelphia PD Chief Grant Myers said.

Police say a woman at the party pulled out a gun and shot another party-goer. The victim is a man investigators say the suspect knew.

“He and the female had a disagreement and she struck him with the gun, and when she struck him with the gun it went off,” Myers said.

Police say the suspect was hitting the victim with the gun when it fired. The victim was able to drive to a nearby store and call for help.

“He was transported and airlifted to Jackson,” Myers said.

Police aren’t saying where the man was shot, but tell us he’s been released from the hospital. Meanwhile, it appears the suspect is on the run.

“We do have a suspect that we’re actively trying to locate at this time,” Chief Myers said.

Police aren’t releasing the name of the suspect until she’s found and charged.

If you have any information about the shooting or know where the suspect is, call the Philadelphia Police Department.