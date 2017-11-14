Philadelphia PD needs officers

The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for new officers. The department has been short-staffed for almost two years. The recent increase in crime has the city working harder to fully staff the department.

“It’s hard to find someone wanting to do this job in this day and age,” says Chief Grant Myers.

The city is supposed to have four officers per shift, and there are four shifts a day.

“We have a total of 24 officers who deal with the everyday things,” says Mayor James Young. “That includes the chief, the investigators, the school resource offices, the DUI officers and then the patrol.”

But the department is down four officers that would be patrolling the streets and fighting crime. Two people have been hired, but they still have to go to academy for training.

“Two more and we’d be full staffed,” says Chief Myers.

The city can’t seem to find certified officers or even someone with a clean record.

“We prefer certified officers, but they’re hard to find because every other city is looking for a good certified officer,” says Mayor Young.

Philadelphia Police Department says the lack of officers is a statewide even nationwide problem.

“Right now, there are very few that are choosing this field,” says Mayor Young.

It’s pretty well-known that protecting and serving isn’t necessarily an easy job, but it can be rewarding.

“You get a chance to make a difference in your community,” says Chief Myers.

If you want to apply, pick up an application at Philadelphia Police Department or City Hall.