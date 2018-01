Philadelphia police need your help to locate a suspect wanted for a robbery.

Authorities say Wilshaun Charfran McAfee is wanted for strong armed robbery and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

McAfee is a 35-year-old black man, about 5′ 8″ tall and weighs around 215 pounds.

If you know where he might be located, call Philadelphia police at 601- 656-2131.