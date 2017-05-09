Philadelphia pushing for internet sales tax

City leaders in Philadelphia are pushing for legislators to revive a bill that would require online, out-of-state businesses with no physical presence in Mississippi to collect state sales tax from Mississippi consumers. The bill died in committee in February.

“All we want is a level and fair playing ground,” says Steve Wilkerson, business owner.

City leaders and retailers are pushing for resolution on the internet sales tax legislation that failed.

“If you buy from someone that does not have a physical building here in Mississippi there will be a sales tax,” says David Vowell, Community Development Partnership President.

That’s if the bill is revived or a resolution is reached. Online consumers would pay a seven percent sales tax for companies that don’t have a store front in Mississippi. Brick and mortar businesses, like Steve’s on the Square are required to collect sales tax.

“Why should something.com that is in Alabama sell something that I sell and there is a seven percent difference there,” says Steve Wilkerson.

It’s not a new tax.

“It’s no tax increase because if [consumers] were to buy it [in a store front] the tax would be there,” says Vowell.

The sales tax collected would go to infrastructure, like roadways and protective services in Mississippi.

“All of those things would help us with the services that make a better quality of life in Philadelphia,” says Vowell.

Some people don’t mind the extra seven bucks on a Benjamin but internet sales are taking a toll on local businesses.

“They come in to get sized [for shoes or clothes] and you size them and then they go and buy it on the internet,” says Wilkerson. “It sort of digs you a little bit.”

The city isn’t shaming internet purchases. It just wants fairness on sales tax across the board.

No one who opposed internet sales tax attended the city’s press conference. The city’s written resolution will be sent to Gov. Phil Bryant in hopes of being added to the list of items to be addressed in his special call session.