Philadelphia qualification period for mayor and aldermen

The beginning of the year started the qualification period for city residents to run for an alderman position or mayor. The current four-year terms end in June.

“We welcome people to take part in this process,” says Mayor James Young. “We ask for people who are not registered to go register to vote. If you’re going to have a voice you need to have a vote.”

Mayor Young says only a few have turned in paperwork to officially run. Those interested in being an alderman must being living in the district in which they’re running. For mayor, you must live in the city of Philadelphia.

“What have you done positive in Philadelphia to make it a better place? And if you’ve got a good background with that then bring it, but if not then rethink why you’re doing what you’re doing,” says Young.

Mayor Young is re-running for a third term. The current board of alderman are also re-running.

“If you’re going to represent someone you’ve got to love where you are, love what you’ve been doing and love your community,” says Young. “I think if those things are in place then whoever you are, you’ll be a good representative of the people.”

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen regulate the street department, fire and police departments. They set mileage rates and maintain city budgets.

“When we’re successful the whole city flourishes,” says Young. “When we bicker and fight among each other everybody loses. I can say over the past few years we’ve had a decent board to work with.”

Qualification papers can be picked up at City Hall. The primary election will take place May 2 and the general election will be in June.