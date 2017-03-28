Philadelphia remembering Honorable “Vice Mayor”

A Philadelphia man, who is well-known as honorable “Vice Mayor” and the “Man About Town” has died.

Tobe Gill is being remembered. He passed away Tuesday at a nursing home in Carthage.

“We’re going to miss him,” says Mayor James Young.

Gill was known as the “Man About Town” and he is the talk of the town right now. Many on Facebook are sharing pictures and memories of him.

“If you had a sad day and Tobe showed up, you were going to laugh about something before he left,” says Young. “He was that kind of person in the community.”

Steve Wilkerson is reliving their convertible days as he looked at pictures hanging in his store of his longtime friend.

“Tobe came over to Philadelphia High School when we integrated in the spring of 1970,” says Wilkerson. “I was a senior so Tobe and I were classmates as well as friends. Tobe was a very special person. Not only did he have a great recall of people but he had a big, big heart.”

Gill could be seen at almost every community event showing support. He was so involved he was named honorable “Vice Mayor.”

“Honorable mentions say a lot about a person,” says Mayor Young. “Sometimes you don’t realize what kind of impact you have until you’re gone. Many times we don’t give people their flowers while they live and that’s a mistake we make.”

Tobe was in his early 60s when he passed.

“The Lord needed him a whole lot worse than we did,” says Wilkerson.

Funeral Services will be held at Myrick’s in Carthage.