Philadelphia roads expected to ice as temperatures drop

The Philadelphia Street Department is on Ice Patrol.

“If the roads start coating up with ice, we will get the spreader out and start spreading the streets if they start getting bad,” Ray Brown, Philadelphia Street Department said.

Crews have to dump bags of salt into a SnowEx that attaches to a truck to coat the roads.

“We don’t have all the equipment like Atlanta or Birmingham,” Brown said. “It’s really unusual but if we get like 3-5 inches it’s pretty tough. We just have to deal with it the best we can.”

Neshoba County is only expecting about an inch of snow but as temperatures plummet, ice could form on bridges, overpasses and on some road surfaces.

“It’s always the bridges that tend to ice over first,” Michael Sullivan, Philadelphia Street Department.

Hills and elevated roads can be particularly dangerous for drivers. Road crews ‘ice proof’ them as best as they can.

“I wouldn’t say [get on the roads unless] you have to. [People] just need to stay in the house and keep abreast about what’s going on,” Brown said.

The street department will be monitoring and salting local roads all night, if needed.