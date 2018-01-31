Philadelphia shootings under investigation

Investigations are underway into a rash of recent shooting incidents in Philadelphia. The house at 373 Loper Street is where perhaps the most shots have been fired. The homeowner did not want to talk with us on camera Wednesday morning, but did say that from late Saturday night to mid-day Monday her house was sprayed with gunfire on at least six different occasions.

The person who lives at the house is a great grandmother. She says she wants the violence to stop. According to her, the most recent incident happened in broad daylight around noon on Monday when she says she was at the police department reporting the other shootings. In all, our crew found more than two dozen bullet holes on the house.

Chief Grant Myers says another house on nearby West Walnut Street was also struck by gunfire last weekend. Although he says the house is thought to have been the intended target, he says the woman inside it who was hit was possibly not. To address the problem he says extra patrols were added in that area.

“Sunday night we had 3 officers in the neighborhood for that reason,” says Chief Myers, “and two of them were within 100 yards of the house that was shot. These incidents are connected apparently. It’s some kind of dispute between people that just resulted in this.”

In what’s thought to be an unrelated case, Chief Myers says a man was shot late Saturday night outside a residence near the intersection of Martin Luther King and Atkins Drive. So far, 17-year-old Malik Hoskins has been taken into custody and charged with attempted murder and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm in the case.

Two other people are being held for questioning in connection with the other shooting incidents. The first is 26-year-old Jeremy Brown. He’s a suspect in the shootings on Loper Street, and 18-year-old Jaylon Talley is a suspect in the incident on West Walnut Street.

“It’s extremely important we have the public’s support. If they know something, let us know,” says Grant.

Jaylon Talley is being formally charged with one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling and Jeremy Brown with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and one count of attempted murder. Chief Grant says more arrests and charges are possible. Anyone with any information that could lead to arrests in the case is asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department at (601) 656-2131.