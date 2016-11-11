Video: Philadelphia shows appreciation to veterans

Honoring those who bravely serve our country past present and in some cases future.

“I’ve already enlisted in the United States Army,” says Noah Chesnut, member of Neshoba Central’s Naval Reserve ROTC program. Serving is a duty that runs in his family. Chesnut’s father served in the U.S. Navy for 22 years.

“I wear the uniform not to represent my school or myself but to represent all the veterans before me to help bring peace to this world and preserve my freedoms in this great country of ours,” says Chesnut.

Community members came together to show their appreciation to those that put their lives on the line for our freedom.

“Even I, as a civilian kind of lose sight of what our veterans actually went through so we will have the freedoms that we enjoy today,” says Sen. Jenifer Branning. “Having this program gives us that reminder so that we can actually say thank you and know what we are thanking them for.”

Many veterans say a simple ‘thank you’ makes a world of difference.

“It shows there is still some love out there and people showing their appreciation for the vets because they don’t understand, a lot of people don’t understand what it means to be a veteran and what you go through. They go through a whole lot,” says John Kirksey, U.S Army veteran.

Veterans looked back, remembering the years spent serving our country but also remembering their fallen comrades.