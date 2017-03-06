Philadelphia Utilities warns customers of scam

Officials with Philadelphia Utilities have issued a notice for customers to be on the alert about a call scam.

Residents have been receiving calls from a person saying your account service will be disconnected if money is not received.

The caller tells the victim that he works for the company and that if the utility bill isn’t paid by a certain time, the electricity will be shut off.

The caller tells the victim to put money on a prepaid visa gift card and call a certain number back with the card information.

Philadelphia Utilities is asking anyone who receives this call to not give the caller any personal information and not to provide the caller with any money.