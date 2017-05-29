Philadelphia’s Memorial Day Program Monday in DeWeese Park

Ronald C. Arthur, Chief Master Sergeant for the 186th Air Refueling Wing, will be the guest speaker at Philadelphia’s annual Memorial Day program in DeWeese Park today at 11 am. Sergeant First Class Jason G. Manwarren will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the memorial. Colors will be presented by Neshoba Central Junior ROTC.
As part of the program and continuing in tradition flowers will be place at veterans monument by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4396, American Legion Posts 238 and 138 and the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 677. In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4396 on Highway 16 east.
Program
Philadelphia Fire Whistle sounds at 11 a.m.
Welcome……………………Sergeant First Class Jason G. Manwarren – Master of Ceremonies
Presentation of Colors…………………………………………………. Neshoba Central Junior Reserve Officer Training Corp
National Anthem…………………………………..…Jaiden Moore
Pledge of Allegiance to The Flag……Neshoba Central Junior ROTC
Devotional……………………………………SSG (RET) Tony Stewart – American Legion Post 238
Laying of the Wreaths………………………………………….………
Veterans of Foreign Wars Carson Bounds Post 4396
Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 677
American Legion Post 138 & Ladies Auxiliary
American Legion Post 238
Recognition of Guests……………………………………Ray Crocker
Gold Star Mothers recognized……………………………Ray Crocker
Recognize Veterans on Memorial for each War
Introduction of Guest Speaker………………….SGM ( R ) Carr Arthur
Guest Speaker…………….….Chief Master Sergeant Ronald C. Arthur
Taps…………………………………….……………….…Tim Moore
World War I
Cheatham, Benjamin F.
Cox, Clifton
Cannon, Newton
Ingram, Louis
Johnson, George W.
Luke, Tommie T.
Manning, James M.
Nance, Everett
Peebles, Marvin
Pilgrim, Glover Willis
Robinson, Irvin M.
Smith, George
Williams, Roger Grayson
Wilson, Lonnie L.
Korean War
Backstrom, John H.
Barber, Rupert C.
Barrett, Rush W.
Boler, Darwin E.
Cates, James G.
Kirby, Lamar
Maxey, Frankie L.
May, Elton L.
Withers, Robert L.
Vietnam
Luke, Arnold Wayne
Savell, Miles Clayton
Sharp, Derrell K.
Tingle, Tom Kermit
Iraq
Ladd, Joshua
Stovall, Matthew
World War II
Adcock, Samuel R.
Agent, Arlie A.
Agent, Clyde Edwin
Alexander, J. D.
Barnett, Benjamin
Bates, Francis M.
Bounds, Carson W.
Brantley, Albert
Breland, Lavon
Brewer, Cecil
Brown, Lionel
Canon, Willis L.
Chisolm, William F.
Coghlan, John D.
Cumberland, Hairston
Dearing, Jessie M
Dewease, Willie R.
Fairchild, Foster
Farrow, Nathan Earl
Fulton, Jonnie
Gage, R. G.
Garrison, Dorris Gwin
Gunter, Olouise
Haney, Henry Maurice
Hanson, Grover Cecil
Harrison, Laman
Hartsfield, William D.
Henderson, Other L.
Higginbotham, Leon
Hill, Bryant J.
Howell, Harold H.
* Issac, John D
* Issac, Wilson
* Jackson, Emitt
Johnson, Rodger E.
Jones, Roy Elgin
Kilgore, Louie L.
Kirby, R. T.
Lockley, Dan
Majure, Carlie C.
Manning, Earlie I.
Martin, Raymond
Matthews, Clanton G.
Milling, William Earl
Miley, Clifton Spencer
Moore, Victor M.
Morrow, Jessie W.
McKee, William L.
McNeese, Hughie F.
* McMillian, Gipson T.
Nicholson, J. C.
Nowell, Dexter Doyle
Parker, Wilbur Keith
Partridge, O. L.
Peebles, James
Pinter, Irby
Pinter, Elvie
Pollock, Claude
Rhodes, Walter
Ross, Edwin E.
Ross, Jack
Spivey, Carl
Thomas, James Earl
* Tubby, Rufus
Warren, Coleman Yates
Watkins, Cecil
Watson, Willie J.
Weir, Jerry Lee
White, James H.
Winstead, Kermit
Wilson, Pruitt
Wilkerson, Purvis L.
Williamson, Wilbon Adam
* Choctaw Indian Veterans