Phlebotomy Course Offered by ECCC Workforce Development Beginning Feb. 26 in Philadelphia

The East Central Community College Workforce Development Center will offer a Phlebotomy Course beginning Feb. 26, 2018, at the former U.S. Motors Building, located at 1224 North Pecan Ave., in Philadelphia.

Phlebotomy, which is the practice of drawing blood from patients and taking the blood specimens to the laboratory to prepare for testing, is a 10-week course and will meet on Monday and Wednesday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. Clinical dates and times will be announced at a later date.

The cost is $600 per person. Funding may be available for qualified participants. Students must score at the silver level on the Workkeys exam to participate. Pamela Burkes and Kimberly McIntosh will serve as instructors.

For more information, contact Debra Hutchins, workforce development coordinator, at dhutchins@eccc.edu, or call 601-298-0723.