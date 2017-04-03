“Picking 35” event makes yard sale shopping an adventure

One of the largest yard sales in our area took place on Saturday. Almost sixty stops could be found from Attala to Leake County as part of the “Picking 35 in the Heart of Mississippi” 50 Mile Yard Sale. If you were looking for a bargain it was everywhere.

You more than likely found what you were looking for or even found a treasure you didn’t even know you wanted. Picking 35 stretched 50-miles along Highway 35 from Carmack and ran along Highway 35 through Kosciusko and Carthage to Walnut Grove.

Pickers flocked in from Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, Texas, Missouri, Alabama and Tennessee to participate in the event.

One picker said, “

“This event is fun and beneficial for both the sellers and the shoppers,” Russell Baty, Director for the Main Street of Leake County, said. “The sellers have the opportunity to do some spring cleaning and the shoppers get their pick from multiple sellers at a fraction of department store prices.”

According to Baty, the “Picking 35 in the Heart of Mississippi” 50 Mile Yard Sale differs from a typical yard sale with a variety of sellers and a map to lead you on the journey. Stretching 50 miles with over 50 different sellers, each yard sale brings an assortment of items, increasing the selection over what one would find in a typical yard sale.

“We had a great time organizing the event, G.G. Holmes, with the KAP, and Walnut Grove Mayor Brian Gomillion were instrumental in putting this event on, they made it a success” Baty said. “next year we hope to have even more stops to pick.”

Picking 35 was organized by the Kosciusko/Attala Partnership, Main Street Chamber of Leake County, and the Town of Walnut Grove.