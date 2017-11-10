Plans are being made now for Sippin Cider 2017

The Main Street Chamber of Leake County has announced the 10th annual Sippin Cider 2017 will be held December 7th from 2:00p.m. to 7:00 p.m. While the final list has not been completed this year’s Sippin Cider is going to be bigger and better than ever. Last year 16 businesses participated with Curio’s taking first place and being named Cidermeister 2016. Who will be this year’s winner only you will be able to tell? This year’s event will culminate with a special musical presentation The Greatest Gift Ever Told presented by Rocky Point Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m. in Trustmark City Park. This is your chance to get out and support our local merchants and get a jump on your Christmas Shopping. For details or more information contact the Main Street Chamber Office at 601-267-9231.