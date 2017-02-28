The PNC Arts Council Presents “The Little Mermaid” March 2-5

Philadelphia Neshoba Arts Council will present a Spring Musical “The Little Mermaid” on March 2,3,4, at 7 pm and March 4 and 5 matinees at 2 pm at the Ellis Theater in downtown Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Neshoba County Arts Council’s production of “The Little Mermaid” is directed By Kinsey Goldman. The star for the upcoming production will be Arial played by Callie Prince. Ursula will be played by Andrea Moore, Sebastian by Jonathan Hall, Prince Eric by Charlie Chalmers along with Scuttle by Jason Mann and Flounder by Maggie Lee Griffis.
Based on Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney Film produced by Howard Ashman & John Musker and written & directed by John Musker & Ron Clements.
Tickets are available at the box office Non members – $15, members – $10, and students 12 grade and under – $5 for more information contact 601-656-9838.
THE CAST
Ariel ………………………………………………….……… Callie Prince
Prince Eric …………………………………………. Charlie Chalmers
Ursula ……………………………………..…………….. Andrea Moore
Sebastian …………………………………….…………. Jonathan Hall
Scuttle ……………………………………………………… Jason Mann
Flounder …………………………………..……….. Maggie Lee Griffis
King Triton ……………………………………………..….. Phillip Pope
Mersisters ………….. Marley Johnson, Lily McCown, Nevin Peters, Ashlie Stewart, Marlee Thomas, Cambre Willis
Grimsby ………………………………………….……………. Keith Hall
Fitzgerald ….……………………………………………….. Ethan Pope
Chef Louis ………………………………..……………….. Tim Corbett
Windward ………………………………….……….. Tamara Johnson
Leeward …………………………………….……………. Bethany Babb
Maids/Chefs Princesses/ Sailors/
/Sea Creatures/Cast Sea Creatures Sea Creatures
Jenna Chaney Bella Brownlee Tyger Greer
Roseane Fulton Alexxis Carter Jacob Hancock
Sarah Hall Mallory Duke Curt Pace
Alyssa Kilpatrick Gracie Hillman
Chasity Monk Maggie Phillips
Allison Palmer
Crystal Willis
Annalynn Butler
Lauren Chamblee
Andy Eakes
Emily Eakes
Owen Eakes
Annie Fulton
Sarah Alice Fulton
Laney Griffis
Harley Hobby
Avery Kate Holland
Allie Horn
John Kilpatrick
Ashton Luke
Mary Montgomery Mars
Kharlee Mayo
Abby Kate McCann
Roseanna McCown
Maci Cate Monk
Lela Kalise Morris
Kaydee Lynn Myers
Raelee Myers
Posey Palmer
Keely Perrine
Peyton Perrine
Chloe Pierce
Lauren Gwen Posey
Layla Smith
Kaleigh Swearingen
Isley Washington
Marlee Washington
Calleigh Weems
Kaybree Weems
Harper Leigh White
Claydi Willis
Jaci Willis
THE CREW
Backstage ………………………………………… David Bailey, Dee Dee Bailey, Retha Hillman
Lights ……………………………………………….Tim Moore
Set Design …………………………………………Morgan Bailey Jay, David Bailey
Costumes ……………………Cathy Carlisle, Patsy Flowers Jewell Goldman, Retha Hillman, Wanda Jackson, Janet Jay, Kathy Kittrell
Choreography …………………………..………. Melonie Washington
THE ORCHESTRA
Elizabeth Hall ……………………………….……Piano
Kinsey Goldman …………………………………Keyboard