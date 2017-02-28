The PNC Arts Council Presents “The Little Mermaid” March 2-5

Philadelphia Neshoba Arts Council will present a Spring Musical “The Little Mermaid” on March 2,3,4, at 7 pm and March 4 and 5 matinees at 2 pm at the Ellis Theater in downtown Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Neshoba County Arts Council’s production of “The Little Mermaid” is directed By Kinsey Goldman. The star for the upcoming production will be Arial played by Callie Prince. Ursula will be played by Andrea Moore, Sebastian by Jonathan Hall, Prince Eric by Charlie Chalmers along with Scuttle by Jason Mann and Flounder by Maggie Lee Griffis.

Based on Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney Film produced by Howard Ashman & John Musker and written & directed by John Musker & Ron Clements.

Tickets are available at the box office Non members – $15, members – $10, and students 12 grade and under – $5 for more information contact 601-656-9838.

THE CAST

Ariel ………………………………………………….……… Callie Prince

Prince Eric …………………………………………. Charlie Chalmers

Ursula ……………………………………..…………….. Andrea Moore

Sebastian …………………………………….…………. Jonathan Hall

Scuttle ……………………………………………………… Jason Mann

Flounder …………………………………..……….. Maggie Lee Griffis

King Triton ……………………………………………..….. Phillip Pope

Mersisters ………….. Marley Johnson, Lily McCown, Nevin Peters, Ashlie Stewart, Marlee Thomas, Cambre Willis

Grimsby ………………………………………….……………. Keith Hall

Fitzgerald ….……………………………………………….. Ethan Pope

Chef Louis ………………………………..……………….. Tim Corbett

Windward ………………………………….……….. Tamara Johnson

Leeward …………………………………….……………. Bethany Babb

Maids/Chefs Princesses/ Sailors/

/Sea Creatures/Cast Sea Creatures Sea Creatures

Jenna Chaney Bella Brownlee Tyger Greer

Roseane Fulton Alexxis Carter Jacob Hancock

Sarah Hall Mallory Duke Curt Pace

Alyssa Kilpatrick Gracie Hillman

Chasity Monk Maggie Phillips

Allison Palmer

Crystal Willis

Annalynn Butler

Lauren Chamblee

Andy Eakes

Emily Eakes

Owen Eakes

Annie Fulton

Sarah Alice Fulton

Laney Griffis

Harley Hobby

Avery Kate Holland

Allie Horn

John Kilpatrick

Ashton Luke

Mary Montgomery Mars

Kharlee Mayo

Abby Kate McCann

Roseanna McCown

Maci Cate Monk

Lela Kalise Morris

Kaydee Lynn Myers

Raelee Myers

Posey Palmer

Keely Perrine

Peyton Perrine

Chloe Pierce

Lauren Gwen Posey

Layla Smith

Kaleigh Swearingen

Isley Washington

Marlee Washington

Calleigh Weems

Kaybree Weems

Harper Leigh White

Claydi Willis

Jaci Willis

THE CREW

Backstage ………………………………………… David Bailey, Dee Dee Bailey, Retha Hillman

Lights ……………………………………………….Tim Moore

Set Design …………………………………………Morgan Bailey Jay, David Bailey

Costumes ……………………Cathy Carlisle, Patsy Flowers Jewell Goldman, Retha Hillman, Wanda Jackson, Janet Jay, Kathy Kittrell

Choreography …………………………..………. Melonie Washington

THE ORCHESTRA

Elizabeth Hall ……………………………….……Piano

Kinsey Goldman …………………………………Keyboard