PNC Arts Council Received Mississippi Arts Commission Grant

The PNC Arts Council has been awarded a $3,750 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC). This grant is a portion of the $1.3 million in grants the Commission will award in 2017-2018 and will be used to stimulate and encourage awareness, presentation, and participation in literary, performing, and visual arts in Philadelphia and Neshoba County. The grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.

“Arts organizations throughout the state of Mississippi play a pivotal role in sharing the power of the arts with people from all walks of life,” said Malcolm White, executive director of MAC. “The arts are for everyone, and the Mississippi Arts Commission is pleased to support arts organizations committed to growing the presence of the arts in their communities.”

The PNC Arts Council was incorporated in September 1978. Our goal is to support and promote arts education, develop awareness and appreciation of the arts and cultural heritage, and to link the arts to economic development through partnerships.

The Mississippi Arts Commission, a state agency, serves the residents of Mississippi by providing grants that support programs to enhance communities, assists artists and arts organizations; promote the arts in education and celebrate Mississippi’s cultural heritage. Established in 1968, MAC is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts at the Community Foundation of Greater Jackson and other private sources. The agency serves as an active supporter and promoter of arts in community life and in arts education.

For more information from the Mississippi Arts Commission, contact Anna Ehrgott, Communications Director, 601-359-6546 or aehrgott@arts.ms.gov.