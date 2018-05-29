Home » Leake » possession, aggravated domestic violence and other recent arrests in Leake County

possession, aggravated domestic violence and other recent arrests in Leake County

Posted on

Matthew Cain, 30, 10131 Road 383, Philadelphia, Hold for Drug Court

Matthew Cain

Ashton Mayfield, 23, 6810 Woodland Cove, Hornlake, Hold for Desoto County

Ashton Mayfield

Rodrick D Thompson, 36, 431 Murphy Road, Carthage, disturbance of a family

Rodrick D Thompson

Jamie L Cumberland, 39, 2090 Casey Circle, Carthage, Hold for Drug Court

Jamie L Cumberland

Tommy Ogletree, 35, 1951 Pine Grove Road, Walnut Grove, aggravated domestic violence

Tommy Ogletree

Heather L Shelton, 40, 5650 Highway 43 North, Carthage, possession of a controlled substance, improper equipment, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving

Heather L Shelton

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department. (Leake County Jail images)

Submit a Comment