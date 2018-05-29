possession, aggravated domestic violence and other recent arrests in Leake County

Matthew Cain, 30, 10131 Road 383, Philadelphia, Hold for Drug Court

Ashton Mayfield, 23, 6810 Woodland Cove, Hornlake, Hold for Desoto County

Rodrick D Thompson, 36, 431 Murphy Road, Carthage, disturbance of a family

Jamie L Cumberland, 39, 2090 Casey Circle, Carthage, Hold for Drug Court

Tommy Ogletree, 35, 1951 Pine Grove Road, Walnut Grove, aggravated domestic violence

Heather L Shelton, 40, 5650 Highway 43 North, Carthage, possession of a controlled substance, improper equipment, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving

