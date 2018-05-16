Home » Local » possession, assault and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Tinisky Leauntay Burrage, 25, 10041 Road 2362, Philadelphia, domestic violence – simple assault, threatening and harassing phone calls

Tinisky Leauntay Burrage

Samantha M Cutler, 22, 150 Pine Ridge Road, Philadelphia, 2 counts of possession of controlled substance

Samantha M Cutle

Timothy Eichelberger, 46, 309 Deer Trail Road, Choctaw, failure to pay, probation violation

Timothy Eichelberger

Sadie Ray Gully, 60, 255 Adams Street, Philadelphia, no license tag, no insurance, no drivers license

Sadie Ray Gully

Javion L King, 30, 17355 Highway 21 South, Philadelphia, public drunk

Javion L King

Stephan Lavaar McComb, 29, 319 South Allen Street, Eupora, possession of controlled substance

Stephan Lavaar McComb

Britney N Moore, 28, 11700 Road 505, Union, 2 counts of possession of controlled substance

Britney N Moore

Colin Lee Sanderson, 18, 16151 Highway 21 South, Philadelphia, hold for investigation

Colin Lee Sanderson

Roderrick Jeremiah Talley, 19, 305 Robinson Circle, serving sentence

Roderrick Jeremiah Talley

Wynema Willis, 39, 111 Dixon Road of Carthage, public drunk

Wynema Willis

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)

