possession, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Miranda Anderson, 33, 1066 Frog Level D34, Philadelphia, public drunk

Shanteeze A Carter, 23, 256 B Lewis Avenue, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct

Danny Dutton, 42, 16601 Highway 482, Philadelphia, domestic violence – simple assault

Darayus M Harris, 30, 259 Northwest Street, Philadelphia, shoplifting- less than $1000, failure to pay

Georgia Mae John, 49, 134 Dixon Road, Choctaw, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, careless driving, no drivers license

Glenn Martin, 27, 1142 Redwater Road, Carthage, public drunk

Keith C Nash, 31, 1081 Road 1321, Union, hold for investigation

Thomas Brinson Quintana, 32, 10431 Road 561, Philadelphia, failure to pay, petit larceny- less than $1000

Kenalyn Annette Simpson, 27, 356 West Tucker Drive, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Jason C Thrash, 38, 12 Earhart Drive, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)