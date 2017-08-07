possession, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Yashica Clark, 21, 321 Breland Street, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Carley Ellis, 24, 12590 Highway 486, Philadelphia, possession of a counterfeit substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance

Stanley Fulton, 52, 120 Hunt Street, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, failure to pay

Andrew Jace Henderson, 18, 922 Harris Road, Decatur, driving under the influence (DUI)

Anthony Klauck, 26, 517 Lamar Circle, Philadelphia, petite larceny, harassing phone calls-threatening

Christina Moore, 26, 1066 Frog Level Apt. 103, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) first offense

Willie Charles Pattie, 50, 621 Tuscaloosa Street, Louisville, sentenced to time served

Rebecca Scovack, 28, 11120 Road 743, Lot 6 A, Philadelphia, contempt of court

Evelyn R. Stamper, 65, 676 Bethel Road, Newton, suspended drivers license

Ambrose M. Young Jr., 36, 10180 Road 842, Philadelphia, three counts of bad check, public drunk, failure to pay

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)