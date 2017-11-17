possession, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Steven Barnes, 27, 6240 Contessa Drive, Orlando, FL, possession of marijuana

Terence A. Ealy, 24, 305 Pearl Street 6, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Terry Lewis, 48, 10222 Road 1321, Philadelphia, open container violation

Jerome Simmons, 53, 229 Line Avenue, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Samantha Willis, 38, 128 Eaglehills, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Robert E. Daniels, 39, 20536 Highway 489, Union, failure to appear

Elliott Meely, 26, 451 Highway 487, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) second offense, no drivers license

Thomas Willard Walden, 46, 10771 Road 705, Union, hold for other agency

Mylnda Odom Duran, 55, 105 Bates Road, Louisville, public drunk

Samuel Powell, 37, 212 Wilson Street, Philadelphia, failure to pay

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)