possession, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

possession, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on

Steven Barnes, 27, 6240 Contessa Drive, Orlando, FL, possession of marijuana

Steven Barnes

Terence A. Ealy, 24, 305 Pearl Street 6, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Terence A. Ealy

Terry Lewis, 48, 10222 Road 1321, Philadelphia, open container violation

Terry Lewis

Jerome Simmons, 53, 229 Line Avenue, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Jerome Simmons

Samantha Willis, 38, 128 Eaglehills, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Samantha Willis

Robert E. Daniels, 39, 20536 Highway 489, Union, failure to appear

Robert E. Daniels

Elliott Meely, 26, 451 Highway 487, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) second offense, no drivers license

Elliott Meely

Thomas Willard Walden, 46, 10771 Road 705, Union, hold for other agency

Thomas Willard Walden

Mylnda Odom Duran, 55, 105 Bates Road, Louisville, public drunk

Mylnda Odom Duran

Samuel Powell, 37, 212 Wilson Street, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Samuel Powell

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)

