possession, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Steven Barnes, 27, 6240 Contessa Drive, Orlando, FL, possession of marijuana
Terence A. Ealy, 24, 305 Pearl Street 6, Philadelphia, failure to pay
Terry Lewis, 48, 10222 Road 1321, Philadelphia, open container violation
Jerome Simmons, 53, 229 Line Avenue, Philadelphia, failure to pay
Samantha Willis, 38, 128 Eaglehills, Philadelphia, failure to pay
Robert E. Daniels, 39, 20536 Highway 489, Union, failure to appear
Elliott Meely, 26, 451 Highway 487, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) second offense, no drivers license
Thomas Willard Walden, 46, 10771 Road 705, Union, hold for other agency
Mylnda Odom Duran, 55, 105 Bates Road, Louisville, public drunk
Samuel Powell, 37, 212 Wilson Street, Philadelphia, failure to pay
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)