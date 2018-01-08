possession, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Roderick B Boyd, 31, 611 Ivy Street, Philadelphia, two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime-felony

Steven Kirkland, 49, 10861 Road 751, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Gayton Earl Williams, 48, 163 Logon Road, Philadelphia, open container violation

LaRamie Jayroe, 22, 10040 Road 349, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Jason Kent Reed, 30, 303 Dogwood Street, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana, driving under the influence (DUI) first offense

Jonathan Beard, 30, (no address), Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Kevin Duell, 42, 7950 Pine Springs Road, Meridian, shoplifting- less than $1000, two counts failure to pay

Jonathan M Holloway, 24, 10710 County Road 610, Philadelphia, three counts failure to pay, conspiracy to commit a crime

Gay Lynn McKinnon, 63, 11481 Road 266, Philadelphia, domestic violence-simple assault

Thomas G Sistrunk, 31, 210 Robinhood Circle, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana, failure to pay

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)