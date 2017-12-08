possession, grand larceny and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Jabari Lynell Owens, 28, 374 Circle 48, Vaiden, possession of paraphernalia

Jason R Bell, 38, 562 Center Avenue, Philadelphia, failure to pay, disturbance of family, domestic violence, grand larceny

Ashley Crocker, 28, 10131 Road 383, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Layla Luis, 44, 118 Range Avenue, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct, public drunk

Nancy Denise Tubby, 43, 1306 Kosciusko Road Lot 21, Philadelphia, probation violence

Ongla S Easley, 27, 11856 Highway 16 West, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct

Demario Montez Miller, 35, 984 Shellie Brown Road, Louisville, served fine off

Jerry Wayne Smith, 59, 252 Martin Luther King Drive, Philadelphia, public drunk

Josh Ryan Burns, 33, 10361 Road 359, Philadelphia, hold for other agency and failure to pay

Fieldon Wayne Jefferson, 47, 2683 Hugh Mitchell Road, Conehatta, failure to pay, public drunk and brandishing a firearm

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)