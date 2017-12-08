Home » Local » possession, grand larceny and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on

Jabari Lynell Owens, 28, 374 Circle 48, Vaiden, possession of paraphernalia

Jabari Lynell Owens

Jason R Bell, 38, 562 Center Avenue, Philadelphia, failure to pay, disturbance of family, domestic violence, grand larceny

Jason R Bell

Ashley Crocker, 28, 10131 Road 383, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Ashley Crocker

Layla Luis, 44, 118 Range Avenue, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct, public drunk

Layla Luis

Nancy Denise Tubby, 43, 1306 Kosciusko Road Lot 21, Philadelphia, probation violence

Nancy Denise Tubby

Ongla S Easley, 27, 11856 Highway 16 West, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct

Ongla S Easley

Demario Montez Miller, 35, 984 Shellie Brown Road, Louisville, served fine off

Demario Montez Miller

Jerry Wayne Smith, 59, 252 Martin Luther King Drive, Philadelphia, public drunk

Jerry Wayne Smith

Josh Ryan Burns, 33, 10361 Road 359, Philadelphia, hold for other agency and failure to pay

Josh Ryan Burns

Fieldon Wayne Jefferson, 47, 2683 Hugh Mitchell Road, Conehatta, failure to pay, public drunk and brandishing a firearm

Fieldon Wayne Jefferson

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)

