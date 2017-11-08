Home » Local » possession with intent, aggravated assault and other recent arrest in Neshoba County

Scott Apperson, 37, 531 Peebles Avenue, Philadelphia, child support

Scott Apperson

Michael Bryan Jackson, 23, 295 Lagoon Road, Philadelphia, public drunk

Michael Bryan Jackson

Carfino Burnside, 34, 10353 Road 549, Philadelphia, possession with intent to distribute, possession of, four counts possession of controlled substance, three counts of possession of firearm by convicted felon

Carfino Burnside

Carey E. Harmon, 37, 105 Mccune St., Union, public drunk

Carey E. Harmon

Joseph McSwain, 31, 544 Valley View, Philadelphia, trespassing, harassing, threatening phone calls

Joseph McSwain

Leandra Sam, 20, 104 Goat Ranch Road, Choctaw, shoplifting less than $1,000

Leandra Sam

Thomas Wayne Beech, 41, 12 Wishbone Drive, Laurel, domestic violence aggravated assault

Thomas Wayne Beech

Christopher Leach, 30, 403 Barham Street, Philadelphia, two counts of failure to pay, driving under the influence (DUI) first offense

Christopher Leach

William C. Christenson, 82, 5301 Hammock Road, Dora, AL, hold for other agency

William C. Christenson

Breanna Johnson, 21, 262 Northwest Street, Philadelphia, simple assault causing bodily injury

Breanna Johnson

Raymond Kenneth Swindle, 50, 10500 Road 1105, Philadelphia, suspended driver’s license

Raymond Kenneth Swindle

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)

