possession, shoplifting and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Brenton Smith, 32, 919 Whinery Street, Philadelphia, no drivers license, open container violation, possession of paraphernalia, failure to appear, contempt of court
Lawrence Davis, 61, 607 Ivy Street, Philadelphia, failure to pay
Camryn Alyssa McCraw, 18, 10021 Road 2220, Union, public drunk, failure to pay
Tyrone Collier, 45, 10241 Road 402, Philadelphia, contributing delinquency of a minor
Lonnie L Latson, 62, 227 North Lewis, Philadelphia, public drunk
Steven Ray Schlegel, 49, 11500 Road 571, Philadelphia, shoplifting- less than $1000
Mereno Boler, 38, 10100 Road 1523, Philadelphia, hold for investigations
Donald B Eastridge, 39, 6516 North Hill Street, Meridian, speeding, reckless driving
Brian Irvin, 32, 11852 Highway 16, Philadelphia, hold for investigation
Lakendra Moore, 29, 518 Ivy Street, Philadelphia, failure to appear
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)