possession, shoplifting and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Brenton Smith, 32, 919 Whinery Street, Philadelphia, no drivers license, open container violation, possession of paraphernalia, failure to appear, contempt of court

Lawrence Davis, 61, 607 Ivy Street, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Camryn Alyssa McCraw, 18, 10021 Road 2220, Union, public drunk, failure to pay

Tyrone Collier, 45, 10241 Road 402, Philadelphia, contributing delinquency of a minor

Lonnie L Latson, 62, 227 North Lewis, Philadelphia, public drunk

Steven Ray Schlegel, 49, 11500 Road 571, Philadelphia, shoplifting- less than $1000

Mereno Boler, 38, 10100 Road 1523, Philadelphia, hold for investigations

Donald B Eastridge, 39, 6516 North Hill Street, Meridian, speeding, reckless driving

Brian Irvin, 32, 11852 Highway 16, Philadelphia, hold for investigation

Lakendra Moore, 29, 518 Ivy Street, Philadelphia, failure to appear

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)