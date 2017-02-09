Pow Wow robbed at gunpoint

Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man who robbed the Pow Wow on Highway 16 Monday, February 6.

“Dressed in all black, black gloves. He came in the front door with a firearm,” says Chief Investigator Ralph Sciple.

Sciple says the suspect forced an employee to give him all the money in the register. The suspect held a second employee at gun point to let him out the back door.

The Sheriff’s Department says the suspect went out the back of the store, out of view of surveillance cameras, got into a car and took off. The department wasn’t able to get a description of the vehicle the suspect was driving or a license plate number.

“No identification on the suspect yet,” says Sciple. “It’s still an undetermined amount of money that is missing from the store right now.”

The sheriff’s department is asking for the public’s help in finding the man responsible.

If you have any information on the case you’re asking to Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department at 601-656-1414.